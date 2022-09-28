Victorinox’s Bags Are Designed By Women For Women

Victorinox’s new Victoria Signature Bag Collection straddles the line between iconic design and smart usability – not surprising for a brand currently celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Swiss Army Knife.

The Victoria Signature collection is designed for women “who need a practical, classy, and elegant companion they can rely on in any situation, day and night.”

All the carriers offer a removable pouch organiser that can be kept inside the bag or worn as a wristlet clutch, and a padded laptop compartment to keep your device safe.

The deluxe backpack also features a bottom compartment designed to store a lunch box or device chargers, with an internal zip divider allowing the main space to be expanded when the bottom is not in use.

All these bags are available in black and midnight blue, crafted in nylon, with padded leather handles and zip pullers, as well as shiny nickel hardware.

Pricing and availability Victoria Signature Deluxe Backpack, $509.95Victoria Signature Compact Backpack, $439.00Victoria Signature Tote, $439.00Victoria Signature Briefcase, $509.95

