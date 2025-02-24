ViewSonic Launches Ultra-Fast Gaming Monitor

ViewSonic has introduced its XG2737 gaming monitor which features a 27-inch screen with a 520Hz refresh rate, reported to be one of the highest available for consumer displays.

Very few other manufacturers have such an offering. Among those who do are companies including ASRock and AOC.

The downside of Viewsonic’s latest ultra-fast monitor is that it comes at the cost of screen resolution: the monitor maxes out at Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution.

The monitor is aimed at professional esports players who primarily require quick response times. With a 1ms gray-to-gray response time and support for AMD FreeSync Premium, it aims to reduce motion blur and screen tearing.

It uses an IPS panel, covering 99% of the sRGB colour space and reaching 400 nits brightness.

Its 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 6-bit + FRC colour depth may be adequate for gaming, but may not meet the needs of creative professionals who require advanced HDR performance.

As for its connectivity, the XG2737 includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with two Type-A ports.

As Gizmo China pointed out, the absence of a KVM switch which is used to manage multiple devices might be one of its significant drawbacks.

It also has 2W speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an adjustable stand, and VESA mounting support.

Pricing and availability for the new monitor in Australia are yet to be confirmed.

Last year, Viewsonic launched its XG2536 monitor. The 24-inch display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS panel with a 280Hz refresh rate.

Apart from monitors, another key release by the brand last year included the PJB716K projector, which features a 4K 240Hz display.

The company claims that the projector has a brightness of 3700 lumens, 4.2ms latency, and a 12000:1 contrast ratio.

It also supports HDR10 and HLG formats, as well as utilises ViewSonic’s SuperColor technology for enhanced colour accuracy.