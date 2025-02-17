Wacom Unveils Redesigned Intuos Pro Tablets Lineup

Wacom has unveiled its new 2025 Intuos Pro tablet range which features new customisable mechanical dial controls and is also slimmer than its predecessor.

It is the biggest redesign for the Intuos Pro lineup since it was first introduced in 2013. The user controls have now been relocated from the side to the top and the previous touch ring replaced with mechanical dials.

The new Intuos Pro tablet is available in three sizes – small, medium and large. They integrate Wacom’s Pro Pen 3 technology, the same technology used in the Cintiq Pro displays.

The Pro Pen 3 is designed to be customizable to each user’s preferences from the grip with programmable buttons for shortcuts, and it includes interchangeable grips and buttons that can be reconfigured depending on the user’s specific needs.

The Pro Pen 3 does not require charging or batteries. It features two different nibs, including a rubber nib which is slip-resistant to optimise precision and, when combined with the improved textured surface, decreases wear.

All the Intuos Pro tablets have a larger drawing area at a 16:9 ratio to match current display sizes. The small size weighs approximately 240grams with a dimension of 215 mm x 163 mm and active area of 187mm x 105 mm. The medium and large are designed for artists who need a larger canvas or who manage workflows across multiple monitors.

All models are Bluetooth enabled with a wireless operating time of up to 16 hours.

Users can connect up to three devices, one wired device using a USB, and two wireless devices, and they can switch between devices using a mechanical switch on the tablet.

The Intuos Pro works with both Windows and Mac operating systems. Wacom has partnered with several pen manufacturers such as Staedtler, Lamy and Dr. Grip, for a broad range of styluses that will work without any additional set up.

Users will receive free trials of Clip Studio Paint, MASV and Capture One software. Wacom will also include access to Wacom’s own software Yuify, which works with various software including Clip Studio Paint, Adobe Photoshop and Rebelle 7, and allows artists to embed a micromark in their work.

The Wacom Intuos Pro small is priced at A$399, while the medium costs A$599.01 and the large version is priced at $839.