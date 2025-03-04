Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made-To-Order Armless PP-1 Turntable

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Paris-based creative studio Waiting For Ideas has announced a new PP-1 Turntable that’s crafted from a single block of aluminium in a process that takes 12 weeks to complete.

The PP-1 name, the company says, stands for “Plug and Play”, and the turntable doesn’t feature any complex settings – its physical controls include a play button and a volume knob.

Waiting For Ideas worked with a company called Miniot on its tonearm design for this turntable.

It adapted Miniot’s technology such that the PP-1’s inverted cartridge and 0.4 x 0.7 mil elliptical diamond stylus are hidden behind a closing door system, reported The Verge.

67b48efd7208c49d6757001d turntable PP 1 1 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable

 

Due to its unique design, you will have to place your vinyl upside down compared to traditional turntables.

The PP-1 features an automatic speed detection mechanism to determine whether a record needs to be played at 33 or 45 RPM.

A single 5V USB-C port supplies power to the unit, and the PP-1 has one 3.5-millimeter audio jack to connect it to either active or passive speakers, but you will need an additional amplifier to drive the speakers.

67bf5f21d25b722b93f90c1d pp 1 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable

 

Waiting For Ideas has also created a set of passive 85-decibel 80W speaker that can be paired with this turntable.

The speakers can be placed side-by-side, or they can also be stacked on top of each other, with the PP-1 then placed at the top so that you end up with a vertical space-saving hi-fi setup.

The minimalist turntable measures 35cm x 35cm x 8.5cm. As made-to-order pieces, Waiting For Ideas requires a 50% down payment upfront when placing an order for its newest turntable which is priced at €5,800 (approx. A$9,782). If you want to order the passive speakers too, that will set you back another €3,200 (approx. A$5,397).

728x90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
728 x 90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
hitachi banner 728x90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
728x90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
denon perl white 728x90 1 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Litheaudio 728x90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Westan 728x90px Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Haier 728x90 1 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
728x90 we see oled CN Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made To Order Armless PP 1 Turntable
Previous Post

Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra Features Professional-Grade Camera Technology

MacBook Air M4 Incoming?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Panasonic Target Sony With First 6K Mirrorless Camera

Fitbit Kids 'Ace 2' Lands In Oz

CES 2025: Has Samsung Just Revealed A Totally New Direction, As They Battle To Compete?