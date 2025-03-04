Waiting For Ideas Unveils Made-To-Order Armless PP-1 Turntable

Paris-based creative studio Waiting For Ideas has announced a new PP-1 Turntable that’s crafted from a single block of aluminium in a process that takes 12 weeks to complete.

The PP-1 name, the company says, stands for “Plug and Play”, and the turntable doesn’t feature any complex settings – its physical controls include a play button and a volume knob.

Waiting For Ideas worked with a company called Miniot on its tonearm design for this turntable.

It adapted Miniot’s technology such that the PP-1’s inverted cartridge and 0.4 x 0.7 mil elliptical diamond stylus are hidden behind a closing door system, reported The Verge.

Due to its unique design, you will have to place your vinyl upside down compared to traditional turntables.

The PP-1 features an automatic speed detection mechanism to determine whether a record needs to be played at 33 or 45 RPM.

A single 5V USB-C port supplies power to the unit, and the PP-1 has one 3.5-millimeter audio jack to connect it to either active or passive speakers, but you will need an additional amplifier to drive the speakers.

Waiting For Ideas has also created a set of passive 85-decibel 80W speaker that can be paired with this turntable.

The speakers can be placed side-by-side, or they can also be stacked on top of each other, with the PP-1 then placed at the top so that you end up with a vertical space-saving hi-fi setup.

The minimalist turntable measures 35cm x 35cm x 8.5cm. As made-to-order pieces, Waiting For Ideas requires a 50% down payment upfront when placing an order for its newest turntable which is priced at €5,800 (approx. A$9,782). If you want to order the passive speakers too, that will set you back another €3,200 (approx. A$5,397).