Warning: Update Chrome Today

Two new zero-day vulnerabilities have been discovered in Google Chrome, with users urged to update their browsers immediately.

The latest update is version 94.0.4606.71, and will fix the two zero-day vulnerabilities, alongside two others.

According to ZDNet, the two new bugs include a “high-severity flaw” called CVE-2021-37975, which impacts the JavaScript engine, and a “medium severity” bug, called CVE-2021-37976, which is referred to as an “information leak in core.”

You don’t need to understand the ins and outs – but you do need to update Chrome now.