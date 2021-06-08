WatchOS 8 Coming To Apple Watch This Spring

The next generation Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 8, will roll out this spring with a host of new features.

WatchOS 8 will include the addition of ultra-wide-band support for digital car and door keys, as well as a redesigned Home app that will allow more convenient access to accessories and scenes; tai chi and pilates workout options; a redesigned Mindfulness app to replace Breathe; improvements to the Photos app and Portraits watch face; and updates to Messages and Contacts. The Focus feature, coming to iOS and iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey, will also be included.

Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology, said the new updates would help Apple Watch keep users “healthy, active, and connected”.

“With watchOS 8, we’re bringing more convenient access to places users live, work and visit with significant updates to Home and Wallet; expanding support for both physical and mental wellbeing; and enabling richer personal connections with the new Portraits face and updates to Messages,” he said.

WatchOS 8 will be available for all Apple Watch models from the Series 3 on, including the Apple Watch SE, and will require an iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or 15.

