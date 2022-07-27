Wave Audio’s New Party Speaker Is Ready For The Beach

Aussie new kid on the block Wave Audio has just announced their expansion into yet another audio market with the Wave Party Speaker.

The company only recently released their ENC Immersive Pro Earbuds, which were well and truly of capable of standing up to the big boys at Sony and Sennheiser.

The Wave Party Speaker is the company’s debut into the market and will see them take on party speakers from Sony, Samsung, JBL and more.

With a focus on ‘taking the party anywhere’, the new party speaker combines premium features, a high-quality build, and some true-blue innovation to create a product ideal for the Aussie party environment.

Wave’s Party speaker features bass boost technology that benefits tracks from a wide variety of genres and emphasizes that party driving beat, which you can keep going all night, everywhere and anywhere thanks to its 8-hour battery life.

20220222 3S 2273 Wave Portable Speaker Shuffle Party 16 Wave Audios New Party Speaker Is Ready For The Beach

For a touch of added fun, the Wave Party Speaker features 7-colour RGB LED lighting and of course, a microphone that’s sure to get everyone up and belting out Wonderwall.

Finally, you need not worry about pool splashes and spilled drinks, thanks to the party speakers water resistance.

The Wave Party Speaker is available for pre-order from the Wave Audio site for $349.95.

