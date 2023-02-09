Wave Lite True Wireless Earbuds Are Truly Immersive

Rating 9 -Metal case is slim, protective, sturdy

- Good battery life

-Easy to pair

-Very lightweight earbuds, comfortable fit

-A Wave app might be useful for easier use of touch controls

Aussie brand Wave Audio has released Immersive Lite True Wireless affordable earbuds.

A cheaper alternative to the Immersive Pro, the Lite earbuds are light, comfortable, and come with surprisingly good audio quality, considering its price: the only weight you feel is that of good music.

I was really impressed by its charging case. The metal case is sleek and slides into your pocket without a noticeable bulge. This is definitely a win because most charging cases are bulky and can leave a dent on your pant sides while sitting down.

The pair sits, facing outward inside the case. Fitting the buds in the case in a hurry can be tricky as the slots are thin.

The buds were easy to connect to my iPhone. They start trying to pair straight away when you take them out of the case.

Also, there are instructions in the box on how to use them which were simple enough.

With Bluetooth 5.1, the buds also offer touch controls for easy listening and wire-free talking experience.

However, an app would have been better suited for set up. Coming back to the instructions page every time might be an inconvenience.

The pair, as the website claims, is water-resistant. It holds up against light showers well as I found out when I got caught up in a drizzle on my way back home from the bus stop.

Earbuds are ultra-light with a very comfortable fit. They are one of the few buds I found that sits comfortably in my ears without an ache for a long time. In fact, I found that I could go for daily commutes without the noticeable ear ache I usually get with cans or other earbuds.

It can definitely slide out during any major physical activity, but no complaints there since it isn’t sweat resistant..

On-call audio quality is impressive: loud and clear.

They offer 13 hours of playback time, while the charging case allows for 3 recharges while out on the go and up to 180 days on standby.

It was surprising that the earbuds do not come inside the case when you open the box, which means you only get some 10 minutes of playback time before you have to juice it up.

I played different genres to test the pair out. Audio quality is decent for nearly all the different songs I played out, from R&B mixes to rap and drill.

Available in the colours black and silver, the earbuds are available for $119.95 which is an affordable price mark for such a well-deserving pair.