Wharfedale Expands Heritage Range With Centre Speaker For Home Cinema Setups

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British audio brand Wharfedale has unveiled a new centre channel speaker designed to bring its retro-inspired Heritage range into the home cinema era.

The Wharfedale Heritage Centre addresses a long-standing gap in the lineup, giving owners of the popular Linton, Denton, Super Denton and Dovedale speakers a dedicated option for multichannel setups.

Until now, the Heritage series has been limited to stereo pairs, forcing users to either mix in third-party speakers or forgo a full surround configuration.

Screenshot 2026 04 20 114918 Wharfedale Expands Heritage Range With Centre Speaker For Home Cinema Setups

The new model is purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with existing Heritage speakers, both sonically and aesthetically. It enables users to upgrade from a traditional hi-fi system to a 3.1 or 5.1 home theatre without compromising the range’s signature vintage styling.

The Heritage Centre adopts a three-way design consistent with the broader lineup. It features twin Kevlar bass drivers, a 50mm fabric dome midrange driver and a 25mm fabric dome tweeter, all derived from Wharfedale’s Super Denton architecture. The midrange unit focuses on the critical vocal frequency band to improve dialogue clarity, while the tweeter uses a damped rear chamber to reduce distortion and harshness.

Screenshot 2026 04 20 114902 Wharfedale Expands Heritage Range With Centre Speaker For Home Cinema Setups

The cabinet construction also mirrors Wharfedale’s attention to acoustic detail, combining layered wood materials and internal bracing to minimise resonance and maintain clean sound reproduction.

Visually, the speaker matches the rest of the Heritage series with real-wood veneer finishes available in walnut, mahogany and black oak.

The Wharfedale Heritage Centre is expected to launch in late May, with pricing set at £649 (around A$1,200).

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