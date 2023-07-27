Wharfedale’s Diamond Range Gets Dolby Atmos 3D Speaker

The award-winning Diamond 12 range of speakers from Wharefedale is getting a new addition in the form of the new Diamond 12 3D, designed for dealing with height channels of surround sound such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

It’s supposed to sit atop the Diamond 12.1 standmounts and the 12.3 floorstands in a home cinema surround sound system, but can also be wall mounted. It fires sound upwards delivering three dimensional immersive soundfields.

Featuring a lot of the same materials and components that made up the last speakers, with a 10cm mid/bass driver made from polypropylene/mica composite inside, and a 25mm textile dome tweeter, and the cabinet is built from fibre board supported by “Intelligent Spot Bracing.”

The 12.3 HCP speaker package was coined a “detailed and dynamically responsive system that delivers beyond its price point”, whereas the 12.1 Cinema Pack was described as “an excellent choice for both music and film.” Introducing this additional speaker could very well elevate the series, and the user’s listening experience.

It comes in black, white, walnut, or light oak colours, with the same finishes as previous range products, and are available for $799.00 AUD a pair.