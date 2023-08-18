WhatsApp Can Now Finally Send Higher Resolution Photos

One downside to sending photos through WhatsApp is the processing that lowers size, resolution and quality. Now, really overdue, users’ can finally send “HD photos.”

“HD” relates to 4096 x 2692 in resolution, with the ‘standard; quality option still available (1600 x 1052). In relation to compression, there is still no talk on how much it will apply to “HD” photos, however at the moment there is at least a hi-res option.

A new HD icon appears and when pressed, the user can choose between HD or standard, and all photos still being end to end encrypted.

The feature is currently being rolled out worldwide, expected to fully roll out in the next few weeks. There are also reports “HD” support for videos will be following shortly.

