Meta-owned WhatsApp is enhancing its log in process from passwords to facial recognition or fingerprint scanners.

Previously, users on Android had to log in with a cumbersome and less secure SMS two-factor authentication.

WhatsApp made the announcement on X (the former Twitter) that it was upgrading its security process to passkey, resulting in passwords being discontinued for all Android users.

The feature follows the example of Google, which started asking users to create passkeys last week.

Passkeys are being promoted from WhatsApp’s beta channel, where the process was tested, coming live soon to the Android app.

As of now, support for WhatsApp passkeys has not been mentioned for iPhones, but Android support is rolling out over the coming weeks.

With the addition of WhatsApp passkey, hopefully, its roughly two billion users will face less possible instances of hacking or data breaches disrupting their service.

