WhatsApp Suffers Major Global Outage

Popular messaging service with over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp, has suffered a major global outage, with users reporting trouble from 2PM ET or 5AM AEST.

When trying to send and receive messages, users reported seeing a constant “connecting” splash screen.

It appeared that other Meta-owned apps including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads were not affected.

On the company’s status page, the Ads Manager, Messenger API for Instagram, Messenger Platform, WhatsApp Business API, Marketing API, and Ads Transparency sections were all listed as having “major disruptions.”

Meta has said, “We are currently experiencing an outage impacting service on Cloud API. This issue started at 04-03-2024 11:10 AM PST. Our engineering teams are investigating the issue. We will provide another update within 4 hours or sooner if additional information is available.”

These reports come following a 2-hour outage last month, which effected various Meta services. In 2021, there was also an outage that lasted six hours, caused by a networking issue.

This new outage saw messages being sent, but not delivered until the service came back online.

As of 4PM ET or 7AM AEST, it appeared the issues had been resolved for most individuals, with the status confirming the issues should be fixed at 4:45 ET or 7:45 AEST.

Some users had reported experiencing issues with viewing recent posts or creating new posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, however, these issues seemed to be resolved fairly quickly.