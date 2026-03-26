When Your TV Becomes the Artwork

News by Joe Gallop Share
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TCL’s NXTFRAME series is a lifestyle TV that’s as much about aesthetics as it is performance.

Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, this is TCL’s answer to the growing art-TV trend popularised by Samsung and challenged by rivals like Hisense.

Launched in 2024, the A300W looks more like a framed print than a television at first glance. A slim 27.9mm profile, off-white bezel and included light wood magnetic frame help it blend seamlessly into modern Australian homes. TCL even includes a flush wall mount in the box, so it sits tight against the wall like a real piece of art. Optional stands are available separately if wall mounting isn’t your thing.

The hero feature is the ultra-matte anti-glare panel, designed to mimic the texture of canvas while cutting reflections – ideal for bright Aussie living spaces. When idle, the NXTFRAME switches into Art Mode, showcasing curated artworks or AI-generated visuals, turning your lounge into a digital gallery.

tcla300pro 2 large When Your TV Becomes the Artwork

Underneath the design-first approach is solid performance. TCL’s QLED Pro panel delivers rich colour and brightness, backed by Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Motion handling is equally impressive, with a native 120Hz panel and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate, making it a surprisingly capable option for gamers – especially with ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium onboard.

Audio hasn’t been overlooked either, with Dolby Atmos support and enhanced dialogue modes for clearer vocals.

Screenshot 2026 03 26 143110 When Your TV Becomes the Artwork

Running Google TV, the NXTFRAME supports all major streaming apps, plus hands-free Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility and Apple AirPlay 2.

While Samsung still leads on premium polish and Hisense pushes value, TCL lands in the sweet spot by offering design, performance and price in one tidy package.

Whether you opt for the compact 55-inch, the versatile 65-inch, or the statement 75-inch, TCL’s NXTFRAME proves that TVs no longer need to be black rectangles, they can be part of the décor.

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