Who Has The Best Folding Phone? Motorola Or Samsung When it Comes To Hinge Screen Folds

In a shootout between the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the all-new Samsung Z Flip5 Samsung has come out on top when it comes down to the physical strength of both devices when tested for their opening and closing ability.

YouTube channel Mrkeybrd has for the past few days been streaming a live feed of a bench test that saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 go head-to-head with the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in a fold and opening test.

400,000 openings later the verdict is in, and Samsung takes the top gong with their Fold5.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 was the last phone standing, after an impressive 401,156 folds. There were some issues along the way, around halfway through (223K folds) the hinge lost its ability to maintain half-closed angles.

Still, the phone kept chugging along until the 400K mark.

As for the Razr 40 Ultra it only managed 126,367 folds before being declared dead.

The final tally: Galaxy Z Flip5 dead after 401,156 folds, the Razr 40 Ultra after only 126,367 folds

Currently Samsung is claiming 200,000-fold certification using folding machines.

200,000 folds is 100 folds a day for 5 years.

The Mrkeybrd test by hand is tougher on the phone since humans are not nearly as precise as robots, the robots that neatly fold the phone with perfect alignment and even force.

For comparison, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra failed much earlier – it died at just 126,266 cycles. It started developing issues even sooner, after around 44K folds.

This was despite Motorola claiming that the Razr hinge is rated for 400,000 folds, double what Samsung is claiming.

The bottom line appears to be that “humans break things faster” than robots.