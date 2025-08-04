Why Aussies Should Activate eSIMs Before Leaving the Country

Australians heading overseas are being urged to download their eSIMs before they fly, with countries like Turkey now blocking access to international eSIM providers after arrival.

The crackdown, led by Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), has cut off access to several major eSIM platforms inside the country, catching many travellers off guard mid-trip.

It follows similar restrictions in places like China, where national security concerns have led to digital roadblocks.

But there’s a simple workaround: get your eSIM sorted before takeoff.

Australian eSIM provider Simify, formerly known as SimsDirect, says demand is surging as travellers realise the risks of relying on public Wi-Fi or waiting until they land.

thumbnail T1 360x526 Why Aussies Should Activate eSIMs Before Leaving the Country

The startup, now with over 300,000 customers, offers unlimited data plans in over 150 countries.

“People take eSIM convenience for granted, but what’s happening in Turkey is a wake-up call,” says Aidan Butler, Simify co-founder. “If you wait until you arrive, you might find you can’t access any provider at all.”

Simify’s eSIMs, with up to 90 days of unlimited data, eliminate the need to hunt for a local SIM, dodge expensive roaming fees, or rely on spotty hotel connections.

Of course, Simify isn’t the only player in the game. Rivals like Airalo, Nomad, Holafly, and Ubigi also offer international eSIM options, but all are potentially affected by regional bans.

The recent restrictions, which come during peak European summer travel, highlight how volatile digital access can be abroad.

