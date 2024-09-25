Why You Should Avoid Buying An LG OLED TV

If you hate constant TV advertising bombardment, and you don’t want information about your viewing habits sold to a Company, that buys information on your private life from LG and then bombards you online, with product sales information, you may want to avoid buying an LG OLED TV.

That’s because the South Korean Company has become obsessed with reaping profits from selling advertising on their TV’s even before you get to your TV channel or streaming service. They are also selling data on your viewing habits to third parties.

Now they are moving to rolling out advertising on screensavers with the launch of a new initiative aimed at bolstering the $1.4 billion in revenue they make from pushing ads and selling data.

Chris Weiland, Director of Product Marketing at LG Ad Solutions “The launch of our Screensaver Ads has been a significant milestone in enhancing viewer engagement on LG Smart TVs. This full-screen ad format has effectively utilized idle screen time to boost brand visibility. Feedback and study results have validated that these ads capture attention and drive meaningful interactions, making them an integral part of our ad offerings,” he said.

If you buy an LG TV you cannot escape ads, or their questionable terms and conditions which basically activates their Web OS smart TV engine that is used to stream the advertising while also capturing data on which shows you watch, when and how many people are in your household.

LG has now expanded their ad placements to include large ad carousels at the top of the screen and full-screen ads that take over your entire screen and there’s very little you can do about it.

Their new advertising appeared before the conventional screensaver kicks in with LG customising the advertising depending on what region the TV is in or what language is being used.

There is even advertising for LG Channels – the company’s free, ad-supported streaming service which most people don’t watch because of the poor content.

Now there are full-screen ads from external partners, which compete with advertising from the free to air TV channels and streaming services who are also expanding their advertising inside programs.

As we have reported before the TV and data capture business is operated by LG Ad Solutions, the company’s division for “connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising”.

Recently lobal media platform, Teads, broadened its partnership with LG Ad Solutions to extend its Connected TV (CTV) native advertising inventory across Asia Pacific, enhancing advertiser reach and engagement on LG Smart TVs in Australia they claimed.

US media are now claiming that the recent LG announcement about screensaver ads on LG Smart TVs makes it sound as if the advertising team’s priorities now overshadow those of LG’s webOS team.

ChannelNews has been told that the Web OS has been reengineered to deliver advertising and data capture capabilities as LG looks to milk as much revenue as they can from the sale of a TV after a sale has gone down at a retail store.

This has led to some retailers in Australia to explore whether they can get a share of the trailing revenue after a TV has been sold.

Tony Brown the head of LG Australia’s TV Division is refusing to answer any questions regarding their new revenue raising modes, the expansion of advertising on their TV’s or the capture and sale of data.

He has also failed to reveal which Australian Companies are taking up advertising packages.

For those who have got an LG TV there is a way to disable the intrusive screensaver ads on LG Smart TVs.

However, we understand that LG is working on removing the disable feature.

If you go to Settings and navigate to ‘Additional Settings’, you will find a ‘Screen Saver Promotion’ toggle. It is always on by default,

All you have to do is turn it off.

While you are there, you might also want to disable the other ad formats from LG.