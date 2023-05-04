Wi-Fi Added To JBL Speakers

New JBL speakers that include the Boombox 3 and Charge 5 have been announced that will now include a brand new WiFi capability, that introduces new ways to stream, it will also boost sound quality.

Unfortunately, the technology is not backward compatible, older models won’t be able to be updated to include WiFi.

Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2 will now all be supported under the new WiFi coverage. When the user decides to continue listening outside, these new speakers can be switched to Bluetooth once they can no longer reach the range of the user’s home network.

The new Boombox 3 will also become the first portable speaker designed by JBL that supports Dolby Atmos, giving the listener a new immersive music experience.

The speakers include tweaks such as a new black finish embedded with gold details, casings now being made from 90& post-consumer plastic, and the speaker grille is being made from 100% recycled plastic.

The packaging is designed through FSC-certified paper and printed via soy ink. Both of these speakers continue to retain both water and dustproof ratings.

They are also compatible with the JBL One app, allowing users to set up the speakers to their personal settings, and allows the user to create playlists within the app, being able to listen to their favourite tunes, and experience no delay.

The battery life is quite similar to previous speakers. The Charge 5 WiFi lasts up to 20 hours, and the Boombox 3 WiFi lasting up to 24 hours.

The price doesn’t appear to have increased for these new additions, with the Boombox 3 at £229.99 (approx. $434.91), and the Charge 5 at £549.99 (approx. $1040.02). It has been reported these new speakers should be on sale from mid-May 2023.