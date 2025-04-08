WiiM Debuts Voice Remote 2

Wiim, whose products are distributed in Australia by Audacity, has released a new Voice Remote 2 with upgraded smart connectivity features.

It can effectively control an entire WiiM-based home audio setup. It is compatible with a range of devices including the WiiM Pro Plus, WiiM Amp, WiiM Amp Pro, and WiiM Ultra.

It features a dedicated Push-to-Talk button that users can instantly use to access voice control. There is no extra layer of a separate Alexa device needed to control the devices.

Four programmable preset buttons launch preset playlists, inputs, or settings with a single tap.

The remote incorporates an aluminum body with an ergonomic design and provides for a comfortable grip.

wiim voice remote 2 top WiiM Debuts Voice Remote 2

 

The WiiM Voice Remote 2 comes with a USB-C rechargeable battery, making the remote more eco-friendly than one that requires single-use batteries.

With built-in Bluetooth transmission, the Voice Remote 2 can control WiiM devices without requiring a line-of-sight to the device.

While WiiM’s Home App can be used to control the company’s devices, for guests or other users at home who do not have access to the app, the remote allows them to control  Wiim’s devices.

Screenshot 2025 04 08 100217 WiiM Debuts Voice Remote 2

 

The WiiM Voice Remote 2 is priced at $39 (A$64.99) in the US, with exact pricing and availability for Australia yet to be confirmed.

Apart from the Remote 2, Wiim recently launched the Vibelink Amp, a standalone amplifier designed for both digital and analog sources.

Instead of built-in streaming capabilities, this compact amplifier delivers pure, high-fidelity sound with 100W per channel into 8-ohm speakers (or 200W into 4-ohm speakers). This makes it an attractive option for audiophiles who already own streaming devices or prefer to connect traditional analog sources like turntables and CD players. You can read more about it on ChannelNews here.

