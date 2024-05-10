WiiM Showcases Two Slick New Wireless Streaming Devices

WiiM has just announced two new audiophile streaming devices the WiiM Ultra and the WiiM Amp Pro at the ongoing High End Munich 2024.

ChannelNews tipped you off late last month about the latest release.

Both the WiiM Ultra and the WiiM Amp Pro support AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and DLNA, among other streaming protocols. They also support Alexa/Google/Siri voice assistants, and are awaiting Roon Ready certification.

WiiM says that the two devices automatically tune audio output to the room they’re in.

They use Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, and are equipped with a 32-bit / 384kHz ES9038 Q2M Sabre DAC.

The WiiM Ultra

The WiiM Ultra has a very welcome 3.5mm touchscreen on the front next to the volume knob. It displays app widgets, album art, playback controls, and other audio as well as input/output settings. On the back, it has an HDMI ARC port, optical and RCA jacks, and is the only WiiM device which has a phono input that will allow you to plug in your turntable. The WiiM Ultra can handle music streaming, preamp and headphone amp functions too.

The WiiM Amp Pro

The WiiM Amp Pro is very similar to the WiiM Amp, except for some minor differences like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. (The WiiM Amp’s got Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.) The Pro also has a higher signal-to-noise ratio of 120dB, compared to 98dB for the Amp. Also, the latest Amp Pro now gets a new ESS DAC chip. The Class D amplifier outputs 60W per channel into 8 ohms, while the file resolution support has been upped to 32-bit/384kHz to bring it in line with the Ultra.

The Australian pricing for the two devices which will be released in the third quarter of this month aren’t yet known, although the overseas prices for it stand at A$497 for the WiiM Ultra and A$558 for the Amp Pro.

