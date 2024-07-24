Will Apple Debut Its First Foldable iPhone By 2026?

The foldable smartphone is once again in the spotlight as Motorola and Samsung have already moved to unveil a series of devices in this space. New reports indicate that Apple too is ready to enter this segment and might do so as early as 2026.

It will mark a dramatic evolution for the iPhone which has never had a folding version of it. Media reports have pointed out that Apple’s folding phone could have a clamshell-style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip construction.

Apple was already reported to be in the early stages of developing two folding iPhone prototypes back in February. It now seems to have settled on a design, reported The Information, which has gone on to add that the device has even been given an internal nickname of V68. That step indicates that “the idea has moved beyond the conceptual stage” and is now ”in development with suppliers.”

chris nagahama vVhhfvVTerY unsplash 2048x1365 1 1024x683 Will Apple Debut Its First Foldable iPhone By 2026?

With the foldable, Apple is reportedly still working to flatten the crease that appears when the phone is opened and is also trying to make the device thinner.

The desire to debut a thinner iPhone, although not a folding one, is something that Apple has already been reported to be working on for the 2025 version of its iPhones.

Previously, speculation pointed to Apple making a folding iPad or a MacBook with a folding display, but it now seems that the iPhone will be the first folding device from Apple.

As ChannelNews recently reported, Samsung is now on the 6th version of their flip and foldable phones and recently unveiled its Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6.

Motorola too recently unveiled its new Razr 50 Ultra flip phone with a 4-inch external display and a 6.9-inch pOLED display on the inside when fully opened.

