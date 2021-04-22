Windows 10 Add ‘News and Interests’ Tab To Taskbar

Over the coming weeks, you may notice a slight change to your Windows 10 taskbar, namely a ‘News and Features’ hub, which shows the weather, traffic, stocks, and the latest news stories, all curated to your liking.

The advantages of this are clear: by hovering over the tab you’ll be able to get a quick real-time update without having to leave your current browser window.

“It should be easy to catch up on the things we care about,” explains said Microsoft’s Aaron Woodman. “Yet we’re often stuck juggling devices, jumping between websites, and looking across sources before getting what we’re looking for.

“News and interests on the Windows taskbar simplifies this process with a convenient and personalised experience centred around you.”