Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Microsoft is set to bring a spellcheck feature to the Notepad app on Windows 11, with testers now available to access the new support. The feature will be rolled out to all Windows 11 users later this year.

Spellcheck will work the same way it does in Microsoft Word or inside Microsoft Edge. Misspelled words will be underlined red automatically, and mistakes can be fixed with a right-click, which will provide suggestions for spellings.

Autocorrect has been added, meaning mistakes can be easily fixed as the user continues typing, it will support various languages, and the user can ignore words in documents, adding them to a dictionary.

%name Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature

Principal Product Manager Lead for Windows Inbox Apps, Dave Grochocki said, “This feature is enabled by default for some file types but is off by default in log files and other file types typically associated with coding. You can toggle this setting on or off globally or for certain file types in Notepad app settings or temporarily for the current file in the context menu.”

Spellcheck will be the latest addition in a range of improvements set for the Windows 11 app.

Back in December, the company announced it will add a character count to Notepad as well, shortly after it added a new autosave option.

Additionally, there’s a new dark mode for Notepad, tabs, CoPilot AI, and a new virtual fidget spinner.

728x90 Iconic Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
QUEEN 728x90 Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
EASTER 2024 Banner 728x90px Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
hitachi banner 728x90 Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
728x90 Windows 11 Notepad Gaining Spellcheck Feature
Previous Post

Titanium Frame Tipped For Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Qualcomm Claims Most Windows Games Will Work With Its Upcoming Chipset

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Rolls Out New Home Theatre Audio
Sonos Launch New Ceiling, In-Wall Speakers & Amp
CES 2020: Samsung QLED 8K Experience