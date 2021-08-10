Windows 11 Will Run On Steam Deck

If you need another incentive to buy Valve’s new handheld Steam Deck, the manufacturer says it will be compatible with Windows 11.

Slated for release later this year and bearing a resemblance to the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck – powered by custom AMD silicon – will run a custom OS designed for Steam gaming, though users will be able to install other operating systems if they choose.

In an interview with PCGamer, designer Greg Coomer said work was being done to ensure the Steam Deck was compatible with Windows 11’s Trusted Platform Module (TPM) requirements, which have left many PCs unable to make the upgrade.

“We’ve focused so much on Windows 10, so far, that we haven’t really gotten that far into it. Our expectation is that we can meet that.

“It’s also a conversation that’s going on with AMD to make sure that, at the BIOS level, we can accommodate that. So there’s nothing to indicate to us yet that there’ll be any issues with Windows 11,” he said.

The Steam Deck will launch in December, though no official Australian date has yet been revealed.