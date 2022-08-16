Windows 11’s Major Update Works Smarter Not Harder

Windows 11 is getting is tipped to get it’s next major update next month, bringing with it a range of new features and several fixes.

Windows 11 has seen slow adoption, with Steam’s Hardware and Software Survey revealing that only 21.77% of users had moved to Windows 11, whilst the majority (75.41%) still use Windows 10.

While Microsoft is yet to announce the update officially, Windows 11 22H2 is due for release on the 20th of September according to sources close to the issue via The Verge.

The new Windows 11 brings with it a number of new features and improvements, including Start Menu folders, not unlike you’d find on a smartphone, drag and drop capabilities on the task bar, and a range of new touch gestures and animations.

There will also be a range of improved accessibility features with Live Captions that captions audio as it’s played, as well as a new Voice Access feature that allows for the control of your device using voice commands.

Task manager is getting revamped with a new and improved user interface, featuring a new efficiency mode that allows for the resources used by apps to be limited and control, a command bar and a new dark mode.

WindowsCentral, who initially reported on Windows 11 22H2 has said that the new update will not be the last for the year, with another due that will improve File Explorer capabilities with tabs and a ‘Suggested Actions’ feature.