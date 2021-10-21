With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag

Hot on the heels of the new range of foldable Galaxy phone, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, which allows users to customise their phone and select different colour options.

Additionally, Samsung has announced special Maison Kitsuné editions of the Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2.

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

There are 49 colour combinations on offer, with phone frame options of black or silver, and front and back colours of blue, yellow, pink, white, or black.

In addition, the Galaxy Watch4 series can also be customised, with a variety of new colours, sizes, and strap styles.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition, and Maison Kitsuné editions of the Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2 will be available in Australia from today.