With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Hot on the heels of the new range of foldable Galaxy phone, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, which allows users to customise their phone and select different colour options.

samsungbespoke With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bagsamsung With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag

Additionally, Samsung has announced special Maison Kitsuné editions of the Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2.

250 SM R177 Maison Kitsune Edition side 330X330 1 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

SM R860 Maison Kitsune Edition R perspective 330X330 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag

There are 49 colour combinations on offer, with phone frame options of black or silver, and front and back colours of blue, yellow, pink, white, or black.

Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition 2 scaled With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag

In addition, the Galaxy Watch4 series can also be customised, with a variety of new colours, sizes, and strap styles.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition, and Maison Kitsuné editions of the Galaxy Watch4 and Buds2 will be available in Australia from today.

4Squre Ads 02 728x90 1 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
Antiglare 728x90 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
Media 728 × 90 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
Leaderboard 728x90 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
728x90 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
TCL20 728x90 1 With 49 New Colour Combos, Your Galaxy Z Flip3 Can Match Your Bag
Previous Post

Denon's Huge New 8K Receiver Will Bug Your Neighbours

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: If Sound Is Your Go, The JBL Link View Delivers The Best Of Both Worlds
in 'Reviews'
SmartHouse 'Best Of The Best' Awards - Headphones
in 'Sound'
Pokémon Diamond And Pearl Remakes Coming To Switch This Year
in 'News'