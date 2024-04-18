World First Update Integrates CarPlay & Android Auto Into Electric Brake Controllers

Elecbrakes, an electric brake controller, has released a world first update to its electric brake controller products in Australia.

The new software release is claimed to make the brake controllers fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated with vehicle infotainment systems for Android and iOS.

This integration will reportedly allow users to connect, adjust, and monitor a braking system directly from the infotainment device.

For those without CarPlay or Android Auto, it’s been claimed the existing app and remote-control options will stay available.

The new integration is expected to allow users to make instant adjustments, and elevate their safety and attention.

The update is also reportedly backwards compatible across all Elecbrakes controllers, including prior models.

See below the highlights of the integration:

Set Up and Forget: Once set up, it will reportedly save permanently, meaning there will be no reprogramming.

Customisable Braking Response: It's said adjustments for the brake response are customisable, and have a range of 0-100 in 1% increments.

Status Indicator / Override Button: A blue tick button will reportedly serve as confirmation the Bluetooth connection has been successful. When braking, it's claimed the blue tick will change to a red circle, and tapping this circle will active the override function.

Founder and CEO of Elecbrakes, Craig de Leon said, “Our team of incredible engineers based right her in NSW is constantly pushing the boundaries and testing new ways to continue to deliver the absolute best solution for customers – this first resulted in us developing our plug and play trailer-mounted brake controller with wireless connectivity which was revolutionary for the market.”

“Now, pushing the boundaries further, our team is the first in the world to deliver full Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility in a brake controller, fully integrating with a vehicles in-built system to offer an unparalleled level of safety, convenience and system integration to users.”