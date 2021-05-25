Wrap Up With Aldi’s Special Buys This Weekend

Aldi is bringing winter warmers back in store this weekend, with heaters and electric blankets to hit the shelves.

Both indoor and outdoor heaters will be available, including a 2000W De’Longhi Vento nine-fin oil column heater with 24-hour programmable timer for $129.

An Easy Home-branded outdoor strip heater (below) will also be for sale; featuring both 900W and 1800W power settings, as well as remote control operation, digital display panel, and adjustable temperature control, it will retail for $179. Additionally, a $149 Easy Home radiant patio heater will be available.

Alongside the heaters, Aldi will sell fitted electric blankets in three sizes: king for $59.99, queen for $49.99, and king single for $29.99. Each features nine heat and 10 timer settings, as well as overheat and hot spot protection, and four temperature zones for left and right body and feet. A heated 12V travel blanket will also be on sale for $29.99.

The heaters and blankets will feature as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, May 29.