Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using ‘BadUpdate’ Exploit

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

A newly discovered software-only exploit called BadUpdate allows users to hack Xbox 360 consoles using nothing more than a USB key, bypassing Microsoft’s Hypervisor protections to run homebrew apps, games, and emulators.

Unlike previous RGH or JTAG exploits, BadUpdate does not require hardware notifications.

Instead, users need to load the exploit code into a USB drive and use a trial version of Rock Band Blitz to trigger the bypass.

images 2 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit

Once successful, this opens access to the Xbox 260 homebrew store, which includes custom dashboards, utilities, and games.

However, the exploit has some limitations.

Every executable must be manually patched before it can run, and the hack must be reapplied each time the console is restarted.

Additionally, the method is not always reliable and requires patience to execute properly.

Screenshot 2025 03 18 at 11.44.58 AM Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit

The discovery has been tested by Modern Vintage Gamer, who provides a detailed breakdown in a YouTube video titled “Any Xbox 360 can now be hacked with just a USB Flash Drive”.

A brief setup guide is also available on GitHub for those interested in trying out the exploit.

WEB BANNERS5 scaled Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
728 x 90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Litheaudio 728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
hitachi banner 728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
denon perl white 728x90 1 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Haier 728x90 1 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
AU X8 Banner 728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
728x90 we see oled CN Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Westan 728x90px Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using BadUpdate Exploit
Previous Post

Amazon Unveils New Premium Alexa+ Devices Amid Privacy Concerns

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Review: A Mid-Range Contender with AI Smarts

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The Top Last Minute Black Friday Deals From Acer

PS5 Exclusive To Officially Run on Steam Deck

PC Company Asus Facing Major Support Or Lack Of It, Backlash From Media Companies & Consumers