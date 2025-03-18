Xbox 360 Hacked with Just a USB Key Using ‘BadUpdate’ Exploit

A newly discovered software-only exploit called BadUpdate allows users to hack Xbox 360 consoles using nothing more than a USB key, bypassing Microsoft’s Hypervisor protections to run homebrew apps, games, and emulators.

Unlike previous RGH or JTAG exploits, BadUpdate does not require hardware notifications.

Instead, users need to load the exploit code into a USB drive and use a trial version of Rock Band Blitz to trigger the bypass.

Once successful, this opens access to the Xbox 260 homebrew store, which includes custom dashboards, utilities, and games.

However, the exploit has some limitations.

Every executable must be manually patched before it can run, and the hack must be reapplied each time the console is restarted.

Additionally, the method is not always reliable and requires patience to execute properly.

The discovery has been tested by Modern Vintage Gamer, who provides a detailed breakdown in a YouTube video titled “Any Xbox 360 can now be hacked with just a USB Flash Drive”.

A brief setup guide is also available on GitHub for those interested in trying out the exploit.