Xbox Adds TV Streaming Service To Offering

Reality TV fans can now watch NBCUniversal’s streaming service Hayo through XBox consoles, as part of a deal that will see the service coming to Xboxes across 22 markets, including Australia.

The service features fan favourites such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Real Housewives.

Xbox users can download the Kayo app via the Microsoft Store, to gain access to over 8,000 episodes of non-scripted drama.

“This has been an incredible year for hayu with 2021 marking our fifth year of operation in the UK, Ireland and Australia along with launches in new territories and extended distribution globally through partnerships with affiliates and device manufacturers,” said Hendrik McDermott, Managing Director, hayu.

“This exciting partnership with Xbox – hayu’s first console partner – extends our distribution to more devices and makes the service even more accessible. Through Xbox’s industry-leading range of consoles and the Microsoft Store on Xbox, reality fans can enjoy a seamless and convenient viewing experience of the best reality TV – all through one entertainment hub.”

Hayu costs just $6.99 per month for a subscription. The service is ad-free, and contains many first-run programs.