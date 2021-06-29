Video gaming habits, Halo 5

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available In 22 Countries, But Not Australia

“At Xbox, our mission is simple: bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet.”

This statement of intent leads a press release announcing that, starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via their browser.

Unfortunately, this isn’t strictly true. Australia is not one of the 22 countries who get to enjoy this gaming revolution – although it will be coming soon.

Microsoft has been working on its custom Xbox Series X hardware, including the upgrading of Microsoft data-centres around the world, which will increase load times, improve frame rates, and offer streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps to “ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices.”

Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President & Head of Product, Xbox Cloud Gaming, explained in the announcement “about one-in-six players who play from the cloud are exclusively using custom touch controls”, adding that games can be played from the cloud using a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller, or a supported controllers and mobile gaming accessories.

