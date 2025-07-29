Xbox Could Team Up with Lenovo on New Handheld Gaming Device

Following Microsoft’s announcement of plans to collaborate with multiple partners on Xbox-powered hardware, rumours are heating up about Lenovo being the next major player to join the handheld gaming race.

Lenovo has already proven its handheld credentials with the Legion Go series.

Its most recent model, the Legion Go S, featured an 8.8-inch display, detachable controllers and support for both Windows and SteamOS.

A partnership with Xbox would allow Lenovo to double down on this foundation with deep Xbox Game Pass integration and native support for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The success of ASUS’s ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X shows there’s strong demand for Windows-based gaming handhelds optimised for Xbox experiences.

Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go 2, which recently leaked online, appears to be a formidable contender.

The console features a vivid 144Hz OLED display, AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 APU, and up to 32GB of RAM.

If Xbox-branded software is layered on top, Lenovo could offer a premium alternative that rivals both Nintendo’s Switch 2 and ASUS’s Xbox Ally.

Microsoft has already confirmed it is working on a handheld-optimised version of Windows 11, which will likely feature a console-like UI via the Xbox app.

While ASUS has first dibs, Lenovo’s established hardware and global reach make it a natural next step in Xbox’s broader hardware strategy.

Beko Relaunches Small Appliance Range in Australia with Coffee Machines and Air Fryers

