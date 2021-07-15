Xbox Head Says Redesigned Controller Is Coming

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has gone on a praise tour for the PS5 Dual Sense controller, explaining that Xbox is planning on a redesign of its own controller, while noting they can’t “turn the controller inside out.”

Spencer told the Kinda Funny Gamescast that his team is “definitely thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places,” adding “there’s probably some work we’ll do on the controller.

“I think Sony’s done a nice job with their controller, we kind of look at some of that: ‘are there things that we should go do?”

He recently told The Verge, “I applaud what they did with the controller. I think for all of us in the industry, we should learn from each other and the innovation that we all push on, whether it’s distribution of business model like Game Pass, or controller tech.”

Spencer added: “We do have to think about all of the use cases that are out there. We can’t turn the controller inside out because there’s so much expectation about the way it should work now. We can innovate on top of that, and we’re going to look at what any other company does and learn from it, and see if it’s something that we want to apply to what we’re doing.”