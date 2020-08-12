Microsoft has launched a preview version ‘Project xCloud’, a new, Netflix-like streaming subscription service for video games, whereby gamers will be able to play Xbox games on a smartphone.

Project xCloud will give subscribers access to Xbox games that can be played on their Android smartphone or tablet, streamed directly from the cloud over Wi-Fi or a mobile network.

Unlike Microsoft’s previously launched Xbox Console Streaming service, Project xCloud does not require an Xbox console, meaning players can stream games without downloading anything.

Project xCloud will reportedly offer over 100 premium Xbox games, though the full library of games will not be available straight away.

“As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge.

“Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library.”

The preview Project xCloud will not work on iOS devices (that is, iPads and iPhones), cutting out a large portion of the market.