Xbox Series S To Launch In September With Twice The Storage

A brand new black version of the Xbox Series S was revealed and will come with 1TB of SSD storage.

For the most part, it will keep the same specs as the white Xbox Series S, but will have 1TB of SSD storage instead of 512GB.

It is expected to be a bit more expensive than the standard Xbox Series S, coming in at $550 AUD.

There are now three different prices and versions of the series available for consumers to consider.

The new black 1TB version is available for preorder from Microsoft, with customers only waiting a few months to collect it.

The official release will be around September, with new games coming up as well such as ‘Starfield,’ ‘Forza Motorsport,’ ‘Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2,’ and ‘Avowed.’

