Xgimi Launches 70-Inch Portable Screen for Outdoor Movie Nights

Xgimi has introduced a new Portable Outdoor Screen, a lightweight and travel-friendly 70-inch display designed for outdoor movie nights.

Priced at USD $99, the screen is available now on Xgimi.com and Amazon, offering a convenient companion to the company’s latest portable projector, the MoGo 3 Pro.

Weighing just 3.3 pounds, the screen folds down to a compact 18 inches, making it easy to carry in its included storage bag.

Its elastic cord setup system allows for a hassle-free, one-minute assembly, eliminating the struggles of traditional projector screens.

Built with durability in mind, the aluminium alloy frame is waterproof and rust-resistant, while the wrinkle-free, washable fabric ensures a smooth viewing experience.

Four ground stakes provide added stability on uneven surfaces.

Xgimi is also launching the MoGo 3 Pro Portable Collection, a USD $549 bundle that includes the MoGo 3 Pro projector, a carrying case, power base stand, optical filter, power adapter, and USB-C cable, offering a complete outdoor theatre setup.

The MoGo 3 Pro features licensed Netflix on Google TV, 450 ISO Lumens, and full HD projection up to 200 inches, with ISA 2.0 technology for automatic focus and keystone correction.

Additionally, Xgimi’s Chinese division has unveiled two new portable projectors, the Play 6 and Play 6e.

The Play 6 features a built-in 20,000mAh battery, Harman Kardon speakers, and a 1080p resolution, priced at approximately USD $290.

The Play 6e, a more affordable version without a battery, is priced at USD $250.

Both models support auto keystone, autofocus, wireless casting, and run on GMUI 6.0.

They are expected to launch globally under the MoGo brand later this year.