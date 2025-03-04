Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra Features Professional-Grade Camera Technology

Xiaomi has introduced its newest 15 Ultra that has thrown a spotlight on advanced camera capabilities in a smartphone with Leica lenses and Sony sensors.

Showcased at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the smartphone’s camera features a Leica Summilux optical lens and is equipped with focal lengths ranging from 14mm to 200mm optical-level zoom.

Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra camera system features a 23mm Leica 1-inch main camera, equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-900 image sensor.

Paired with the Leica Summilux optical lens, it features a large ƒ/1.63 aperture, variable focal lengths of 23mm, 28mm, and 35mm, and 14EV high dynamic range.

The company says that for portrait and street photography, a 70mm Leica floating telephoto camera operates at the golden focal length.

The large sensor also excels in macro photography, allowing users to capture details from as close as 10cm.

The 100mm Leica 200MP ultra telephoto camera allows users to capture shots of distant objects with a focal length of 100mm, extendable to 200mm using in-sensor zoom technology.

Xiaomi claims that the 1/1.4-inch large sensor, combined with ƒ/2.6 aperture, captures 136% more light than Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Completing the quad camera system is the 14mm Leica ultra-wide camera.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s main and periscope telephoto cameras are capable of shooting 4K video at 120fps.

Equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), the main camera minimises shake.

The smartphone supports Dolby Vision video recording at 4K 60fps and 10-bit Log video recording across all focal lengths.

A 4-Mic setup offers immersive audio recording with omni-directional, forward, rear and trajectory recording modes available.

A separate Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition features a signature red decorative ring, a custom-designed UI under camera’s Fastshot mode, detachable thumb support and shutter buttons, a multifunctional 67mm filter adapter ring, and an integrated 2000mAh battery for extended usability.

Apart from its advanced camera tech, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra also has a WQHD+ 6.73-inch AMOLED display, delivering a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and pixel density of 522 ppi.

As part of the smartphone’s security measures, it features an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which enables faster unlocking, even with wet or dirty fingers.

The device has a Xiaomi Guardian Structure, which includes the latest Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 for up to 16 times better drop resistance, according to the company.

For now, the 15 Ultra has been announced for the European market and is priced at €1,499 (around A$2,526).

