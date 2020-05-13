Xiaomi’s flagship smartphones from its Mi 10 series – the Mi 10 8GB + 256GB (RRP: $1,699) and the Mi 10 Pro 8GB + 256GB (RRP: $1,999) – are finally coming to the Australian market. Consumers can now place pre-orders for the smartphones on the mi-store.com.au site, with the devices scheduled to arrive from the 29th May 2020. While stocks last, mi-store.com.au is giving consumers a free pair of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with every purchase of the Xiaomi 10 Pro.

You can also place pre-orders for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on Amazon Australia, Catch, eBay Australia, Mobileciti and AllPhones.

Xiaomi’s Mi10 series feature the latest 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, touting greater power efficiency and high-speed RAM. It is also equipped with LiquidCool 2.0 technology, an advanced cooling system that helps to prolong the life of the phone.

The 5G tech in these devices not only offer 5G network connection, but also support simultaneous connection to three networks. The Wi-Fi 6 technology enables faster uploads and downloads.

These two models offer an immersive viewing experience, with a 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColour display, a 90Hz refresh rate, dual ambient light sensors and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Mi 10 Pro offers 1200nit maximum brightness, compared to the 1120nits on the Mi 10.

Both have corning Gorilla Glass 5 for durability. End users who purchase the Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro from any Xiaomi local authorised sales channel and activate it locally will get a one-time free screen damage protection, valid for 24 months from the date of purchase.

In terms of sound, they have a symmetrical, dual 1216 linear speaker system and hi-res audio certification.

The quad camera setup is another major selling point of the Mi 10 series. The main camera’s laser autofocus, AI 2.0, Night mode 2.0 and dual-flash work in tandem to take lifelike photos during the day and brighter, clearer photos at night.

The Mi 10 Pro model excels in videography, with UHD 8K 30fps video recording, allowing users to create movie-grade content. Additional shooting modes include Portrait Video, Colour Focus, ShootSteady, Vlog, and slow motion.

Mi 10 Pro Specs:

RRP: $1,999

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED TrueColour DotDisplay

2340×1080 FHD+

Colours: Solstice Grey and Alpine White in matte

Dimensions: 162.58mm x 74.80mm x 8.96mm, 208g

Networks: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, 5G MultiLink

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform

Rear camera: 108MP main lens; 20MP ultra wide-angle lens; 12MP telephoto portrait lens; 8MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom

Front camera: 20MP discrete in-display camera

Security: Ultra-thin in-screen fingerprint sensor

Battery: 4,500mAh; 50W wired fast charge (45 mins to 100%); 30W wireless fast charge; reverse wireless charging; 30W in-box charger

Operating system: MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Mi 10 Specs: