Xiaomi’s New Entry-Level Phone Looks Impressive

Xiaomi is officially set to reveal all about its new Redmi 10 smartphone on Wednesday, but someone at the company seems to have jumped the gun, publishing its launch blog post ahead of schedule, replete with all the tech specs and the above photo of the smartphones.

The page has, of course, since been removed, but the internet never forgets.

The Redmi 10 will be available in 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB versions. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G88 chipset.

The phone sports a quad-camera on the back with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone will run the Android 11 adapted MIUI 12.5, and boasts an impressive 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The only thing missing here, is the price, but considering it’s an entry-level phone, it will no doubt be affordable. We’ll find out on Wednesday, I guess.

