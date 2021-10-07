X

The quest to name the best turntables available online in Australia in various categories put Australia’s most-visited comparison site Finder in a spin. At the end of the day, Yamaha, Marley and Audio Technica all proved worthy winners,

Finder’s research was done by comparing 40 units from 16 brands. They then assessed hundreds of customer reviews and ratings on Amazon and Harvey Norman.

The results were determined by their editorial team and had nothing to do with commercial relationships.
As such, the Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT-WH was named best overall turntable, with a rating of 4.7 out of five stars, from 3000 Amazon reviews.

AudioTPic 1024x1024 Yamaha And Marley Named Best In Show

They declared it good value for money at RRP $299 and liked that its Bluetooth tech allow it to easily connect to speakers and other devices.
The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 Wireless Turntable got the gong for best under $1000, at RRP $899 and with an enviable rating of 4.85 stars out of five.

They liked that its WiFi connectivity allows you to stream music via Yamaha’s MusicCast app, and that it supports voice control.

They also pointed out that user’s “praised” the crisp sound, reduced noise and stylish design, while also appreciating that, “It has great sonic detail in the midrange and treble.”

Yamaha 1024x775 Yamaha And Marley Named Best In Show

Marley’s Stir It Up Wireless Turntable (main image) was justifiably named best option under $500, with special mention made of it being sleek and sustainably crafted using responsibly harvested bamboo.

At RRP $339 and receiving 4.5 stars out of five on Amazon, the unit features USB to PC or Mac recording to digitise your vinyl, as well as Bluetooth connectivity.

Mention was also made of its built-in pre-amp, as well as its high-quality sound and depth.

