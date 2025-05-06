Yamaha AVENTAGE AV Receivers Now Support Sonos Integration for Multi-Room Audio

Yamaha has announced that its premium line of AVENTAGE AV receivers now officially supports the “Works with Sonos” program, allowing users to integrate their home theatre systems with Sonos multi-room audio setups.

The new functionality is available via a free firmware update for the RX-A2A, RX-A4A, RX-A6A, and RX-A8A models.

The integration allows AVENTAGE receivers to seamlessly connect to Sonos systems using the Sonos Port.

Once configured, users can power on their Yamaha receiver, select inputs, and control volume directly from the Sonos app.

This enables features such as streaming vinyl or CD audio throughout the house using existing Sonos speakers.

Yamaha emphasises that the update enhances convenience without requiring new hardware purchases, beyond the $449 Sonos Port itself, and supports complete functionality through the Yamaha MusicCast app.

The receivers continue to support MusicCast streaming and control features.

“This integration is a perfect example of how our firmware updates keep delivering powerful new features to our customers,” said Ikuo Tanaka, Group Manager of Yamaha’s Home Audio Group.

While Yamaha joins competitors like Sony and Onkyo in offering Sonos compatibility, this move further solidifies AVENTAGE receivers as a top choice for custom AV installations and home theatre enthusiasts.

Both the firmware update and MusicCast app update are available now.