Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1

Sound, News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Yamaha has announced three new home cinema amplifiers: the RX-A4A, RX-A6A and flagship RX-A8A.

All three support Dolby Atmos, Auro-3D, and sport HDMI 2.1 with 4K (and 120fps) and 8K (60fps) – more than impressive specs.

However, as WhatHiFi points out, Yamaha’s last venture into the world of 8K receivers was hampered by faulty HDMI 2.1 chips that didn’t support 4K gaming at 120Hz.

A hardwire fix will hopefully see this problem disappear, but we’d like to see proof positive of this before these receivers hit the market.

As for when that will happen, they roll out in Japan in late July/early August, so we might get them this year.

 

720 x 97 1 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
728x90 5 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
Banner Shyla 728x90 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
%name Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
728x90 7 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
Stormaudio package 728x90 1 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
BW HT Upgrade 728x90 1 Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
ARL0355 Arlo ESS Indoor Generic Banner 728x90 V4 scaled Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1
Previous Post

REVIEW: Soundboks Bluetooth Speaker (Generation 3)

Google Shows Off Big Android 12 Revamp

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

49% Of Australians Now Have Some Form Of Smart Home Tech
in 'Appliances'
Miele Expands Generation 7000 Range With New Induction Cooktop
in 'Appliances'
LG To Show Upgraded V30 At MWC
in 'Smartphones'