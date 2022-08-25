Yamaha’s TW-E7Bs Sound A Million Bucks

Rating 10 This is the perfect pair of earbuds for someone interested in high-quality sound, and sturdy smart design that offers options without requiring you to undertake an audio engineering degree to be able to take advantage of them. Comfortable feel and fit

Superior and easily customisable sound

Great physical controls Battery life could be longer in the charger case

Yamaha has unleashed three sets of true wireless earbuds, the three of which have subtle design and spec differences, but will basically do the same job with a few minor additions and subtractions based on preference.

We’ve chosen to review Yamaha’s flagship TW-E7B buds, the priciest and best of the three, mainly due to the bigger 10mm driver, and the acoustic holes in the driver that purport to boost the audio performance. Short of disassembling the entire buds or inserting a medical-level camera into them, I cannot be sure these holes are making any active difference, but the sound stage for the TW-E7B seems wider and grander than the E5B or the sporty IPX7-rated ES5A. Maybe this is just the 10mm drivers, as opposed to the 7mm and 6mm drivers on the aforementioned two – regardless, these things pack a mighty punch without the sound ever sounding tinny or grungy.

Yamaha uses the aptX Adaptive audio codec, along with AAC and SBC. Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and Google Fast Pair means that setup should be painless, with Siri and/or Google Assistant there to lend a hand if you wish to use voice command features.

At first glance, the huge backing pads seem excessive, but once you slot them in and allow for the perfect placement, you’ll stop thinking about this. The flat, smooth backing gives a physicality to the controls, rather than the aimless, sharp taping that a lot of earbuds need in order to register. There’s an actual volume slider, and the controls are far more intuitive than most. The size of the back gives peace of mind, too, in regards to losing a bud behind the couch, while the oval design gives a snug fit without any discomfort.

Like a lot of audio brands, Yamaha uses its own proprietary algorithm for its active noise cancellation and its Listening Optimiser feature, which it claims will adapt playback based on the shape of your ears and the audio being picked up from the surrounding environment. The result is one of the most effective ANC systems in a long time, treading the line between zoning out the outside world, and securing you in an audio bubble that completely erases the world – an unsettling experience that doesn’t jibe with everyday use. Whatever Yamaha are doing in this regard, they have struck the perfect balance.

There’s both Ambient and Gaming modes to fiddle with, but as with most earbuds, you’ll find the setting that works for you – and probably never explore this again. Further tinkering of the audio can be done in the Yamaha app if you are really after a specific sound – again, you’ll likely never bother.

Battery life is a solid six hours, even with the ANC on for the whole time, with another 16 hours in the charging case. These buds are also IPX5 water resistance, which is all you’ll need unless you plan on using these while scuba diving.

The Yamaha TW-E7Bs are available in four colourways: beige, dark blue, black, and white, and retail for $299.