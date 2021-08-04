You Can Control These New Klipsch Earbuds With Your Head

Klipsch has finally arrived in the true wireless ANC space, and its new entry brings head gesture controls to the world of earbuds.

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC earbuds incorporate dual-mic noise cancellation and Dirac HD sound technology, and offer up to seven hours of battery life and 21 with the Qi-compatible charging case; this drops to five hours standalone and 15 with the case if ANC is turned on.

Additionally, the buds come equipped with Bragi AI technology which can detect head movements, meaning users can, for example, decline phone calls or skip audio tracks by shaking their heads.

Klipsch T5 II TW ANC Gunmetal Hero Image You Can Control These New Klipsch Earbuds With Your Head

“With Bragi Moves, accepting calls is as easy as nodding your head. This innovative operating system will enable new functionality over the life of the product.

“This innovative product is truly a first in many ways,” says Klipsch.

The T5 II buds will retail for around $425 AUD, or around $500 AUD for the special McLaren Racing edition. Official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be announced

