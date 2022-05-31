You’ll Have To Wait Even Longer For Google’s Foldable Phone

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Google has postponed the release of its foldable smartphone yet again.

After the company planned a splashy fourth quarter 2021 release, it was forced to push back the release date, due to the litany of supply chain issues that hampered production last year.

It then pencilled in a fourth quarter 2022 release, which TheElec claims has been pushed again, to sometime in 2023.

The in-folding smartphone is expected to have a 7.5-inch main screen with a 5.78-inch secondary screen.

Given the panel is meant to be provided by Samsung Display, the only manufacturer currently capable of making foldable OLED panels, it is believed they are flat out supplying enough panels to its parent company for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has ordered 15 million units of the new phones, compared to the 7.1 million units shipped of the predecessors.

This leaves Google lower down on the priority list.

728 x 90 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
Leaderboard 728x90 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
728x90 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
Polk Signa S4 728x90 1 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
BlueAnt PumpAirLite WebBanners 728x90 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
3 728x90 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
CUST Retention FY22 Sport WinterCodes Q3 NRL 728x90 Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
gtv r3 728x90 px Youll Have To Wait Even Longer For Googles Foldable Phone
Previous Post

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Leak

Dell monitor

Dell's New Monitor Seeks To Take Out Apple Studio Display

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fitbit Kids 'Ace 2' Lands In Oz
ALDI Unveil Portable Washer & BBQ For Under $100
Xbox To Release Only One New Console 2020