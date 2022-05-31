You’ll Have To Wait Even Longer For Google’s Foldable Phone

Google has postponed the release of its foldable smartphone yet again.

After the company planned a splashy fourth quarter 2021 release, it was forced to push back the release date, due to the litany of supply chain issues that hampered production last year.

It then pencilled in a fourth quarter 2022 release, which TheElec claims has been pushed again, to sometime in 2023.

The in-folding smartphone is expected to have a 7.5-inch main screen with a 5.78-inch secondary screen.

Given the panel is meant to be provided by Samsung Display, the only manufacturer currently capable of making foldable OLED panels, it is believed they are flat out supplying enough panels to its parent company for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has ordered 15 million units of the new phones, compared to the 7.1 million units shipped of the predecessors.

This leaves Google lower down on the priority list.