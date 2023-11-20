ACCC Warns Consumers Over Recalled LG Solar Batteries

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and the ACCC has issued consumers a national safety warning over recalled LG solar lithium-ion batteries, which are installed in solar energy systems, due to risk of house fires.

Around 8,000 affected batteries remain at risk within homes across Australia could overheat, potentially injure or kill occupants, as well as cause property damage. Around 6,000 batteries are still to be located.

The batteries were manufactured by LG and installed in LG branded systems, along with systems sold under other brands, such as SolaX, and in unbranded systems.

ACCC Deputy Chair, Catriona Lowe said, “Following the Minister’s urgent safety warning, consumers should check whether their solar storage battery is subject to the recall today. This includes non-LG-branded solar storage systems, which may also contain a recalled LG battery. If a battery is subject to recall, it should be switched off immediately.”

“Thousands of people may be unaware they live in homes that have one of these affected batteries installed in their solar energy system. The Minister has issued a safety warning notice to draw attention to the safety risks. It is vitally important that everyone with a solar system checks their battery now to make sure they keep their family safe.”

“The solar battery recalls have expanded recently to include new models. Even if you have already checked whether your battery is affected by the recalls, check it again via the LG website, and turn off your LG battery straight away if it has been recalled.”

“LG will provide a refund, replacement or software update to fix the problem, and has also committed to paying compensation to consumers who incur higher energy bills while their system is switched off.”

The steps consumers should take are as follows:

Check if the owned battery is recalled. To find out if a batter is affected, visit https://www.lgessbattery.com/au , click on ‘Electrical Safety Recall,’ then follow the instructions. If the battery has been recalled, switch it off safely, refer to the instructions for the system, or contact the installer. Contact LG or SolaX to advise them of the recalled battery, and arrange for a free replacement, refund, or software update. LG / SolaX will inform on which remedy applies to the battery.

All affected batteries should be immediately turned off, however, some will be directly replaced, or fully refunded.

Others affected will receive a software update which will shut down the battery. All of these will also be replaced or refunded.

LG will also be providing financial compensation to consumers who have high electricity bills as a result of shutting off the battery.