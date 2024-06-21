Another New Loewe inspire dr+ TV Range Revealed 100% Manufactured In Europe Including OLED Panel

Days after announcing their new top end Stellar TV range, German Company Loewe has announced the inspire dr+ range of high-end Ultra HD OLED TV sets, that are manufactured entirely at the company’s new European manufacturing plant.

Distributed in Australia by Melbourne based Indi Imports the new range will be available in 48-, 55-, 65-, and 77-inch options.

Redesigned from the ground up the inspire TVs have a new chassis and are individually pre-calibrated at the company’s new factory in order to meet filmmaker picture and colour standards. They also look very stylish with fabric-covers and basalt grey finishes.

The TV’s come with two HDMI 2.1 inputs and support the latest 4K and 120Hz versions of CEC, HDCP, ALLM and VRR with Dolby Atmos supported through eARC.

Also on board is Dolby Vision with the new chassis incorporating hidden connections and a detachable magnetic rear cover.

It also has a flexible 360-degree rear housing unit.

The unique difference with these TV’s is that each model incorporates a cutting edge OLED panel that is actually manufactured at Loewe’s new factory in Kronach, Germany.

As a result of their multimillion dollar investment in a new European manufacturing plant Loewe is now able to “better control” the design and software development construction and assembly of their TV range that is currently sold at The Good Guys and specialist dealers in Australia.

Pricing and availability for Australia have not been announced with the new 48″ and 55″ models going on sale this month in Europe. The larger 65″ and 77″ models are not going to be available in Australia until 2025.