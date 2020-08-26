Apple has added new features to Final Cut Pro X that are designed to enhance remote workflows and speed up editing for content creators. Final Cut Pro 10.4.9 is available today as a free update for existing users (or A$499.99 for new users on the Mac App Store).

“Now, more than ever before, users are editing remotely across a wide range of locations,” Apple stated. “Today’s update to Final Cut Pro includes major improvements to proxy workflows that make libraries more portable and streamline remote work with large, high-resolution files.”

The update allows video editors to create proxies in ProRes Proxy or H.264 in dimensions as small as 12.5% of the original. Users can also consolidate proxy media to an external or network-connected drive.

Final Cut Pro has also added automated tools for social media cropping, for content on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

In terms of editorial workflows, the release introduces performance improvements such as allowing editors to apply audio crossfades on adjacent clips in one step.