Arlo Announce New Indoor Security Camera With Automated Privacy Shield

Smart home security leaders Arlo have announced its new Essential Indoor Camera, which comes with an automated privacy shield, so you can ensure you are only recording when you wish to.

The Essential Indoor Camera delivers crisp 1080p HD video with a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view. The camera also has motion and audio detection, and two-way audio for having conversations remotely.

The privacy shield will help remove that ‘is this being recorded’ anxiety while relaxing at home. When it’s in ‘disarm’ mode, all audio and motion detection is switched off, and the device will not record. You can easily open it back up via the Arlo app to begin surveying again.

“Arlo holds user privacy in the highest regard and the all-new Essential Indoor Camera further supports that commitment,” said Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director APAC.

“Unlike competitive indoor monitoring solutions, we designed the Essential Indoor Camera with a clearly visible privacy shield, easily differentiating it from the camera face so users can distinguish at a glance when the privacy mode is activated.

“This thoughtful design element provides added peace of mind, so users can quickly identify whether or not the camera is capable of recording.”

The Essential Indoor Camera is now available, with an RRP of AUD$159.