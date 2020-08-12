Sweden’s Audio Pro has launched two sets of stylish stereo speakers in the local market: the A36 and A26.

Both the A36 and A26 provide stereo, streaming and multi-room sound in one, offering excellent TV compatibility and user-friendly ARC. They also come with five presets, giving you easy access to your favourite playlist or radio channel.

Aesthetically, these speaker sets feature the sleek, modern design that Audio Pro is known for, with soft satin white or black finishes. The fabric fronts are fixed by magnets and can be easily removed for a more modern look.

The A26 (RRP: $799.95) can be wall-mounted but they also fit easily on a shelf. They have a Digital Class D amplifier (2 x 75W), 1-inch textile dome tweeter, and 4.5-inch woofer.

Due to its larger size, the A36 (RRP: $1,299.95) delivers an even bigger sound experience than the A26. It has a larger cabinet with twin woofers for extra deep bass. While it is a large speaker, it has a relatively small footprint, so it can sit next to the TV nicely.

These two models have the following inputs: Bluetooth 5.0 with apt-X Low Latency code; 1 x Aux in 3.5mm; 1 x TOSLINK optical digital (only PCM); and 1 x ARC/TV.

Within the Audio Pro app, users can finetune their speakers’ bass and treble, as well as add a virtual surround effect, providing a wider soundstage when watching movies.